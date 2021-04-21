CoCT given final go-head for R4bn development at River Club

The multibillion-rand investment includes US retail giant Amazon's Africa headquarters.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has given the final go-ahead for a R4 billion development at The River Club in Observatory on Wednesday.

The multibillion-rand investment includes US retail giant Amazon's Africa headquarters.

It will boost employment in the city and province.

The development will include a mixture of office and retail space.

It will also feature a hotel, a gym and restaurants.

There will also be a school and facilities for conferencing and events.

Mayco member for economic opportunities James Vos is excited by online retailer Amazon's involvement.

“Cape Town has become an established tech hub in Africa with more than 40,000 people in the city employed in this sector.”

About 20% of the residential floor space will be allocated for affordable housing.

The city said more than 5,200 jobs will be created.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.