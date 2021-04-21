Cause of Table Mountain fire yet to be established as blaze mostly contained

Dozens of firefighters from several agencies have been on the ground monitoring flare-ups from the fire that's largely been contained.

CAPE TOWN - Efforts to quell a fire on the slopes of Table Mountain continue into day four.

The inferno has seen nine civilians being hospitalised for smoke inhalation and six firefighters injured in the line of duty.

In total, 11 structures have either been damaged or destroyed since Sunday, notably several buildings at the University of Cape Town, which remained shut.

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith said that the inferno could've resulted in a far greater disaster had authorities not acted swiftly.

"The field supplies at UCT could have gone wrong, the treeline on top of Vredehoek could have gone wrong, the spotting of the fire across Philip Kgosana could have wrong, so there were many opportunities where this fire could have had more devastating consequences," Smith said.

Acting chief fire officer, Clinton Manuel, said that forensic investigators had yet to establish the cause of the runaway fire.

"We can only focus on the investigation once we have extinguished the fire and collected footage. All those things need to be looked at," Manuel explained.

Estimated damages will also then be evaluated.

Meanwhile, a man who was arrested for starting a fire on the slopes of Devil's Peak appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Frederick Mhangazo is scheduled back in the dock next Wednesday.

