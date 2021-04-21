As 15 by-elections held across SA, Delft community has little hope for change

Eyewitness News visited one of the voting stations in Delft and asked residents whether they were planning on casting their ballots.

DELFT - Political parties are going head-to-head in 15 by-elections across the country on Wednesday.

Elections are being held in the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape, Kwa-Zulu Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the North West and the Northern Cape.

Voting stations opened at 7am and will close at 9pm.

The IEC said the by-elections were being held under strict COVID-19 protocols.

Eyewitness News visited one of the voting stations in Delft and asked residents whether they were planning on casting their ballots.

#ByElections We’re in Delft in Cape Town where political parties will battle it out for ward 20. GLS pic.twitter.com/lyjYMQlT6y — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 21, 2021

“You see these guys here today, all concerned and all worried about the community and what is going on here, but in a couple of days or weeks when this is all over, you don’t see them again,” a resident told Eyewitness News.

Another questioned whether those on the ballots were helping the community, and stated “No, they are not doing anything for us”.

Residents asked political parties and leaders to be more involved in community issues.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.