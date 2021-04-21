Another taxi owner shot dead in Cape Town, woman wounded

Goodman Lomboza (52) was shot dead close to the taxi rank in Site C in Khayelitsha on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Another taxi owner has been killed in Cape Town.

Goodman Lomboza (52) was shot dead close to the taxi rank in Site C in Khayelitsha on Tuesday while a woman was wounded.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and following up on all possible leads in order to bring the perpetrators of this crime to book. The victim that was wounded was transported to a medical facility for treatment.”

The Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) has condemned Lomboza's murder.

Over the past three weeks, three taxi owners have been killed in Cape Town.

The latest murder comes about two weeks after Cata president Victor Wiwi and Uitsig community leader and taxi boss Angelo Kube were killed in separate shootings.

In February, two more taxi owners were shot in Nyanga.

Codeta spokesperson Andile Khanyi said the motive for Tuesday’s shooting was unclear.

"We as Codeta say that the provincial government is not doing enough to protect the taxi industry. Law enforcement is meant to be visible, especially at our ranks.”

Khanyi said they were confused and shocked by the attack.

