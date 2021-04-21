Go

2 suspects killed in M1 North shooting

It's understood that about 10 gunmen carried out a robbery on the highway, which led to the shootout.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
JOHANNESBURG - Two suspects have been killed and two others severely wounded following a shootout at the M1 North near the Woodmead exit.

The northbound lanes have been closed to traffic after an armed robbery on Wednesday.

The group opened fire on a vehicle, forcing it to stop just before the Woodmead exit on the M1 North freeway.

It's understood police received a tip-off of the planned robbery and confronted the criminal and a shootout ensued.

Several shots were fired with two of the suspects fatally wounded while two others were arrested.

Police have confirmed that four of the gunmen are still at large. Police are searching the area.

Meanwhile authorities are urging motorists to use alternative routes.

