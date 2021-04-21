2 suspects killed in M1 North shooting

It's understood that about 10 gunmen carried out a robbery on the highway, which led to the shootout.

JOHANNESBURG - Two suspects have been killed and two others severely wounded following a shootout at the M1 North near the Woodmead exit.

The northbound lanes have been closed to traffic after an armed robbery on Wednesday.

It's understood that about 10 gunmen carried out a robbery on the highway, which led to the shootout.

The group opened fire on a vehicle, forcing it to stop just before the Woodmead exit on the M1 North freeway.

It's understood police received a tip-off of the planned robbery and confronted the criminal and a shootout ensued.

Several shots were fired with two of the suspects fatally wounded while two others were arrested.

Police have confirmed that four of the gunmen are still at large. Police are searching the area.

Meanwhile authorities are urging motorists to use alternative routes.

Shooting Incident on the M1 north Woodhead before Buccleuch, 4 Suspects arrested and 1 fatally wounded after committing an armed robbery.

Motorists advised to use alternative routes.#shooting #Woodmead #M1 M1 North Woodmead #DJSBU pic.twitter.com/Eq1wCiag9g CrimeInSA (@sa_crime) April 21, 2021

Robbers nabbed on M1 North, high speed chase. Show to be on the news. Highway completely closed #KeaDrive pic.twitter.com/nbfDp58cxR Mr 082 (@Protymes) April 21, 2021

ALERT



Shooting Incident on the M1 north Woodhead exit. The road has been closed off to traffic due to the crime scene. Expect heavy delays. Motorists are advised to avoid the to use Pretoria Main Rd & Western Service Rdas alternatives. #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/aiK7BJJbtD Joburg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) April 21, 2021

