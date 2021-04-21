11 structures damaged or destroyed in CT mountain fire, WC govt confirms

The University of Cape Town (UCT) bore the brunt of the disaster, with several buildings damaged in the blaze.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town residents affected by a massive mountain fire are counting the cost of the damage to their properties.

It broke out on Sunday morning, prompting evacuations in a number of neighbourhoods, as well as all UCT residences.

The Western Cape Local Government Department said that 11 structures had been damaged or destroyed.

These include two houses in the Rosebank area and six buildings at the university.

"Damage assessments will be done as well in the days to come. Once the fire has been extinguished, the investigations into the causes of the fire will be conducted. We want to thank the partners who have been involved in tackling something on this scale as this is something that not any one entity can do alone."

