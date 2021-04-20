Zim govt to launch COVID vaccination campaign in Beitbridge town

The government is targeting 26,000 people in Beitbridge, and 25,000 in Plumtree on the border with Botswana.

HARARE - The Zimbabwe government said it would launch a campaign this week to vaccinate 26,000 people in its border town of Beitbridge against COVID-19.

Last month, the government launched a programme to vaccinate every adult in the resort town of Victoria Falls.

Both towns are situated in Matabeleland South, Zimbabwe’s southernmost province bordering South Africa.

It’s also the province that has had the lowest uptake of COVID-19 vaccines: just over 6,500 in the last two months.

This is an attempt to boost those numbers, though the government said foreigners were also welcome to come and get vaccinated as long as they paid for their jabs.

Tourism Minister Mangaliso Ndhlovu told state-run Herald the government had received numerous enquiries from people wanting to get vaccinated in the country.

