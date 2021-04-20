Your nearest COVID-19 vaccination center in KZN

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations is said to commence from mid-May to the end of October. Here's where they will be done in KwaZulu-Natal.

DURBAN — The Health Department is on a mission to vaccinate as many people as possible as a possible third wave of the coronavirus hits South Africa.

Its electronic vaccination data system went live on Friday, 16 April, allowing elderly South Africans to register to get their COVID-19 vaccine when the second phase of the rollout programme starts.

Phase two is said to commence from mid-May to the end of October.

READ: More than 343k elderly S.Africans registered for COVID-19 vaccine rollout so far

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that if the government received the number of vaccines committed to by the manufacturers, 46.2 million South Africans would be inoculated by March 2022.

This excluded the 500,000 people that would be vaccinated under the Sisonke protocol.

The minister was hopeful that a further 1.2 million doses would arrive this quarter as promised by the Covax facility.

READ MORE: Mkhize satisfied with WC’s preparedness for vaccine rollout

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is on a countrywide tour to assess the readiness of provinces for the mass vaccination campaign.

Below are the vaccination centres in KwaZulu-Natal and how to register:

Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital

800 Vusi Mzimela Rd, Umkumbaan, Durban, 4091

Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital

Griffiths Mxenge Hwy, Umlazi V, Umlazi, 4060

General Justice Gizenga Mpanza

Cnr King Shaka & Paterson Street, Kwadukuza, 4449

Edendale Hospital

89 Selby Msimang Rd, Plessislaer, Pietermaritzburg, 3201

Madadeni Hospital

Madadeni Road, Madadeni, Newcastle, 2951

Netcare St. Augustine's Hospital

107 J.B. Marks Rd, Bulwer, Berea, 4001

6 Steps to getting vaccinated for senior citizens 60 years and above #COVID19VaccineSA #IChooseVaccination #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/ORL1iTQLnJ Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 16, 2021

Here is the registration guide to the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) for senior citizens aged 60 years and above. #COVID19VaccineSA #IChooseVaccination #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/6kshbT8WPy Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 16, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.