Weather Watch: Partly cloudy but warm Wednesday expected in Gauteng

Western Cape can also expect warm weather on Wednesday.

Picture: Eyewitness News.
JOHANNESBURG – Maximum temperatures for most parts of Gauteng will range from between 23°C and 25°C.

GAUTENG:
Joburg’s temperatures will start out at a low of 11°C and peak at 23°C while Pretoria’s will start out at 12°C and peak at 24°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL:
Durban’s temperatures are expected to peak at 24°C while Ulundi and Richard’s Bay will both peak at 27°C.

WESTERN CAPE:
Clear skies for most parts of the Western Cape on Wednesday; Cape Town and Worcester’s temperatures will both peak at 28°C.

