Weather Watch: Partly cloudy but warm Wednesday expected in Gauteng
Western Cape can also expect warm weather on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG – Maximum temperatures for most parts of Gauteng will range from between 23°C and 25°C.
GAUTENG:
Joburg’s temperatures will start out at a low of 11°C and peak at 23°C while Pretoria’s will start out at 12°C and peak at 24°C.
Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 21.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/OhrERcO52TSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 20, 2021
KWAZULU-NATAL:
Durban’s temperatures are expected to peak at 24°C while Ulundi and Richard’s Bay will both peak at 27°C.
Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 21.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/LoczS0eIAgSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 20, 2021
WESTERN CAPE:
Clear skies for most parts of the Western Cape on Wednesday; Cape Town and Worcester’s temperatures will both peak at 28°C.
Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 21.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/blEzFQRmzkSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 20, 2021
