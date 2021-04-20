Weather Watch: Partly cloudy but warm Wednesday expected in Gauteng

Western Cape can also expect warm weather on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG – Maximum temperatures for most parts of Gauteng will range from between 23°C and 25°C.

GAUTENG:

Joburg’s temperatures will start out at a low of 11°C and peak at 23°C while Pretoria’s will start out at 12°C and peak at 24°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 21.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/OhrERcO52T SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 20, 2021

KWAZULU-NATAL:

Durban’s temperatures are expected to peak at 24°C while Ulundi and Richard’s Bay will both peak at 27°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 21.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/LoczS0eIAg SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 20, 2021

WESTERN CAPE:

Clear skies for most parts of the Western Cape on Wednesday; Cape Town and Worcester’s temperatures will both peak at 28°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 21.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/blEzFQRmzk SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 20, 2021

