UPDATE: UCT academic programme to resume on Monday in wake of fire

Several of the institution's buildings were damaged in a mountain fire.

CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town (UCT)'s academic programme will now only resume on Monday.

Vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng said that more time was needed to assess the damage and to clean residences.

Thousands of students had to evacuate their rooms and residences when the blaze rampaged through parts of the campus.

Meanwhile, a man arrested for allegedly starting the fire will appear in court on Wednesday.

The suspect was apprehended with the help of Devil's Peak residents.

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith: "He was found at a fire by a member of the public, pointed out to law enforcement when they arrested him and when they asked him about the fire, acknowledged that he started the fire and that was at the time when residents were calling us at about 9pm, saying that they were seeing people moving through the bush and fire starting."

Smith said that officials were still probing the incidents.

"That doesn't necessarily mean that he's linked to the fire that started between 8.30am and 8.45am on Sunday morning which created this chaos but he might know something. These are matters that the police will have to determine. We are checking CCTV footage to see if it reveals anything."

