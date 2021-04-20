Go

Treasury, Sarb reject Sexwale's money heist claims; say he was victim of scam

National Treasury and the Reserve Bank say there is no trace of billions of rands deposited to the central bank as claimed by Tokyo Sexwale.

Non-executive Chairman of Trillian Capital Partners, Tokyo Sexwale addressed the media at the company's offices in Johannesburg on 25 May 2017. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
JOHANNESBURG - National Treasury and the South African Reserve Bank said that there was no evidence of billions of rands being deposited with the central bank in a so-called heritage fund.

They also said that businessman Tokyo Sexwale appeared to have been the target of a scam.

During an interview on eNCA, Sexwale said that he was one of two people in charge of the fund aimed at helping students with free education, among other uses.

He claimed that that the money was brought into the country and deposited with the central bank but had been stolen.

The retired politician said that a large amount of money was brought into the country aimed at free education, new bullet trains and to help with the fight against COVID-19.

The businessman said that President Cyril Ramaphosa and his predecessor Jacob Zuma knew about the funds which had now vanished, with the Reserve Bank being called on to provide answers.

However, the Treasury's deputy Director-General Ismail Momoniat said that there was no trace of that deposit.

