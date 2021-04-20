Tony Yengeni continues to cause a rift between MKMVA & MK Council

The two groupings – one led by Kebby Maphatsoe and the other made up of former generals and commanders of the ANC’s liberation army - are still not seeing eye to eye.

JOHANNESBURG - An impasse over the African National Congress (ANC)’s peace and stability sub-committee chair Tony Yengeni continues between the MKMVA and the MK Council as the governing party’s officials attempt to bring the two together for a unity conference.

Last year, the MK Council walked away from processes calling on the ANC leadership to intervene and last month, the party’s national executive committee (NEC) raised concerns that the MKMVA was being used to promote factionalism.



The NEC also called for the two to urgently convene a united structure to represent all of the party’s former combatants.



The MKMVA also met with the ANC’s top officials on Monday to discuss this matter further.

Both the MK Council and the MKMVA express a similar desire: to cater to the lives of former combatants who put their lives on the frontline during the fight for liberation.

But continued disagreements and factional interests have made this task impossible.

The MK Council’s Gregory Ntatisi on Tuesday said they wanted to see an independent body being appointed to steer the two towards conference, arguing that those currently in charge were conflicted.

“Yengeni, us and the MKMVA do not see eye to eye and as a result, that would invite an intervention.”

MKMVA’s Maphatsoe said it was unfair that Yengeni had been labelled as factional; he claimed Yengeni had been impartial throughout the preparatory process.

“To be honest, comrade Yengeni is very patient in driving the process – impartially so.”

The two groupings are set to meet with the ANC’s Jessie Duarte to further iron out their differences on Thursday.

