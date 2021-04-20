Stock lost in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire estimated at over R40 million

No one was injured and more than 700 patients were transferred to other facilities within the province.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday said the amount of stock lost from last week’s fire at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital was estimated at more than R40 million.

Sections of the hospital including the parking bay caught fire on Friday.

Mkhize visited the hospital on Tuesday to assess the extent of the damage.

He began his visit by receiving a brief from the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital management. He then did a quick inspection of the site.

The minister said while the overall assessment was yet to be completed, the hospital had lost a considerable amount of stock including personal protective equipment.

“From the stock that they had, it’s over R40 million worth of stock lost, largely PPEs.”

It took firefighters more than 12 hours to extinguish the blaze and Mkhize has extended his gratitude to everyone who worked around the clock to save the hospital.

“We want to thank the whole emergency team and rescue operators. We thank everyone and in particular the community.”

The facility remains closed until it is deemed safe for use again.

