Sisulu reassures Vaal residents govt will address water pollution crisis

Sisulu was part of a government delegation that visited the troubled Emfuleni Municipality earlier on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has assured residents and business owners in the Vaal that government is committed to restoring dilapidated infrastructure that has contributed to years of pollution in the district.

The municipality has been unable to repair and replace sewage systems and has failed to comply with the Water Service Act amongst a list of violations.

A team of administrators has been working with the municipality to intervene in the provision of service delivery.

Sisulu said plans were under way for her department to take over the water and sanitation services.

She said a plan would soon be presented to Cabinet.

Her spokesperson Steve Motale said: “Minister Sisulu said as government, we are expected to have made a difference within three years. We understand that it has not been easy for everyone living in and around Vaal, but this requires us to focus on the challenge at hand and finish the job.”

