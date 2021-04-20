Report into Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire expected by end of today - Makhura

The hospital caught fire on Friday, damaging some sections of the facility.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said a report into the cause of a fire at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital would be ready by the end of business on Tuesday.

The hospital caught fire on Friday, damaging some sections of the facility.

More than 700 patients have been moved to other provincial hospitals.

Makhura has been speaking during a walkabout in Hillbrow.

“You have to investigate. Was it started by a person deliberately or were they trying to interfere with something happening there?"

WATCH: Charlotte Maxeke Hospital shut down after fire

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.