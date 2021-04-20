Premier Mabuyane condemns student protest at Walter Sisulu University

Students have been protesting over financial exclusion, lack of NSFAS funding and transport allowance among other issues.

JOHANNESBURG - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has on Tuesday condemned the violence at the Walter Sisulu University following demonstrations that left four police officers injured.

The institution has since shut down all campuses indefinitely after two vehicles were torched allegedly by protesters.

Mabuyane said the protest was unlawful: “Violent protests are illegal and unprotective and we urge students to refrain from that kind of behaviour as it also puts the lives of other people in danger.”

At the same time, a local mayoral committee has stepped in to help the university deal with the ongoing student protests.

University spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo said they were in talks with student representatives.

“It is unfortunate that the campus has to shut down because the university is aware that many of our students do not participate in strikes and some of them come from very far places, which makes it difficult for them to go back home.”

