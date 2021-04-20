Portland Secondary pupils ready to cook up a storm with new equipment

Consumer studies learners Portland Secondary School can do their projects with ease and it's thanks to a Table Bay Hotel donation.

CAPE TOWN - Consumer studies pupils at a Mitchells Plain school now have a modern kitchen that replicates conditions in the hospitality industry after a classroom received a facelift.

The Table Bay Hotel recently did a full upgrade to a practical room at the Portland Secondary School, with new stoves, microwaves and other electrical equipment. The hotel first became involved with the school in 2017 to assist the it.

Learners now do their different activities in an upgraded consumer studies class. Among them is Mujaahid Ismail, a grade 12 learner who enjoys the subject and who was impressed by the facelift.

“Practical subjects require so much equipment and it was difficult, but since we have all this equipment, ample working space and a refrigerator where we can store our things,” Ismail said.

#PortlandHigh The Table Bay hotel has assisted Portland Secondary School in Mitchells Plain and its Consumer Studies pupils with a modern kitchen to replicate conditions in the hospitality industry. KP pic.twitter.com/jKx892myck EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 20, 2021

#PortlandHigh Grade 12 learners inside the Consumer Studies classroom that recently had a makeover. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/TaCdEv1q7H EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 20, 2021

He said that now they no longer had to carry two or three bags with equipment to school using public transport.

Portland principal, Ridwaan Williams, said that it was important to provide learners access to equipment that would prepare them for real life.

"Our learners are less stressed about a table not being ready, a stove not working properly and the fact that we had one microwave, they had to queue to use and now there’s five in this room,” Williams said.

