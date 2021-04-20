Plans to inoculate 16m South Africans in phase 2 on track - Mkhize

The Health Department is on a mission to vaccinate as many people before a possible third wave.

CAPE TOWN - The Health Department said that it was preparing to vaccinate 5.5 million people over the age of 60 by October.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has visited hospitals in Mitchells Plain to assess its readiness for phase 2, which begins next month.

Mkhize said that plans to inoculate 16 million people during phase two remained on track.

Phase two will commence from mid-May to the end of October.

"After that, after October of course everybody else who has not been vaccinated will have to come in, starting with those who will be in congregate settings and risk and so on."

Mkhize said that all the paperwork and contracts with Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer had been concluded.

