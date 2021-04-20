Parly failed to act quickly enough against state capture, Modise tells Zondo

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise appeared before the state capture commission on Monday where she told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo about the national legislature's failures in holding the executive to account.

Parliament was back in the spotlight at the inquiry, with Modise and her National Council of Provinces (NCOP) counterpart, Amos Masondo, giving evidence.

Modise told the commission that it was unfortunate that Parliament only took action to fight state capture once it was too late.

"It was a pity that we had to wake up when the issues around allegations of state capture were there because these are the powers of the committees."

Masondo said that the NCOP, unlike the National Assembly, was a platform to debate matters and also to get closer to communities.

It emerged on Monday that a bullet was recently found at the commission's Johannesburg offices.

They were also burgled over the past weekend, with computer equipment stolen.

But Zondo was defiant, saying that he, his team and those who'd given evidence uncovering corruption would not be intimidated.

