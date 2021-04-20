Neither the Guptas, nor Zuma involved at Prasa, Montana tells Zondo Inquiry

Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana is back at the state capture commission to testify about the rail agency.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) Group CEO, Lucky Montana, said that neither the Guptas nor former President Jacob Zuma were involved at the agency and he never visited them or ate their curry.

He responded to allegations of irregular contracts, including from head of legal, Martha Ngoye.

"People thought, at the beginning that the Guptas were inside Prasa. When they realised that the Guptas were not at Prasa because we said no, then they had to find something else. They didn't stop and say the Gupats are not there. They actually thought the Guptas were involved with President Zuma in the Prasa rolling stock problem, so the reality is that there was no President Zuma, there were no Guptas lurking at Prasa."

He said that Ngoye should first take responsibility for not raising contract irregularities as a member of the bid evaluation committee before blaming him.

Montana said that Ngoye and Fani Dingizwayo took sides when he fell out with board chair, Popo Molefe.

He said that the executives that he appointed and empowered today said that he was a monster because he disciplined them or told them that they were not ready for positions.

