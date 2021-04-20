More than 343k elderly S.Africans registered for COVID-19 vaccine rollout so far

The electronic vaccination data system went live on Friday and has already seen thousands of elderly South Africans register to get a booking for a jab when the second phase of the rollout program starts.

JOHANNESBURG - More than 343,000 people aged 60 or older have now registered for the vaccine rollout programme.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that if government received the amount of vaccines committed to by the manufacturers, 46.2 million South Africans would be inoculated by March next year.

This excluded the 500,000 people that would be vaccinated under the Sisonke protocol.

The minister was hopeful that a further 1.2 million doses would arrive this quarter as promised by the Covax facility.

