Montana: Prasa’s legal dept was wrong to withhold R28m payment to 'mashonisa'

Montana is back at the state capture commission of inquiry to testify about the rail agency where he said his leadership was undermined.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Prasa group CEO Lucky Montana said the parastatal’s legal department was wrong to withhold a R28 million payment to a money lender because it didn’t understand that the money was loan repayments by employees through human capital.

He said former board chair Popo Molefe brought the money lender issue to his attention when they met in Cape Town where he had been called by then Transport Minister Dipuo Peters to make a transport plan for the ANC’s January 8 celebrations.

“He raised a number of issues and one was exactly that issue saying Prasa was supposed to pay a mashonisa R28 million.”

Lucky Montana said he warned Molefe that he was misled about this payment.

He said he corrected him and told him that human capital was merely honouring agreements for debit orders between employees and a lender.

But former general manager Fani Dingizwayo refused to pay and then misinformed Molefe.

“All these entities that they say are irregular they started to identify when I went on leave. When I dismissed Mr Dingizwayo, I said to him I realise that when companies complain, business says legal has stopped. I didn’t mince my words because I realised that this was a concerted effort to undermine my authority."

Earlier, Montana said Dingizwayo was wrong when he said prodigy business services was paid R24,000 per person for five days’ training.

Instead, he said that amount covered many things.

He also denied that the R82 million contract was thin on deliverables

