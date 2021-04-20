Mkhize to visit Charlotte Maxeke Hospital to assess fire recovery plan

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize will be joined by Gauteng Premier David Makhura on his visit to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital following a devastating fire at the weekend to discuss a recovery plan for the hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize will be visiting the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital on Wednesday afternoon to assess the extent of the damage from last week's fire.

A blaze broke out in a storage room just before midday on Friday and flared up again later that evening. While no one was injured, more than 700 patients had to be moved to other provincial hospitals.

The minister will be accompanied by Premier David Makhura and Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi to discuss a recovery plan for the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Health Department's spokesperson Kwara Kekana said that several operations had been moved to other nearby facilities.

"For planned and urgent caesarian and antenatal care, patients should go to the Discoverers Community Health Centre a day before they are scheduled for admission. Antenatal services will be offered at Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital. All patients booked for gynecological surgery will be contacted for appointments," Kekana said.

