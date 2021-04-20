Lufuno Mavhunga's attacker due to make second court appearance today

Court proceedings for the accused minor in the Limpopo bullying case will be held behind closed in line with the Child Justice Act

JOHANNESBURG - A 14-year-old girl arrested in connection with the assault of Lufuno Mavhunga is expected back in court on Tuesday for a formal bail application.

The teenager made her first appearance in the Thohoyandou Children's Magistrates court last week Friday.

She was apprehended last week after a video of her attacking Mavhunga went viral.

The bullying incident resulted in the 15-year-old pupil taking her own life, sparking outrage and opening up a national debate on bullying in schools.

The NPA's Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said that proceedings would be held behind closed doors as the accused was a minor.

"The arrested child will be dealt with following the Child Justice Act, as she is a minor."

