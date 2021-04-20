Go

Your closest COVID-19 vaccination site in Gauteng

Here's the list of hospitals you can go to get your COVID-19 vaccine in Gauteng.

FILE: Health Department to roll-out COVID vaccines mid-May. Picture: Patrik Slezak /123rf.com.
JOHANNESBURG — The Health Department plans to commence phase two of the vaccine roll-out by mid-May to the end of October.

The department’s mission is to vaccinate as many people ahead of a possible third wave.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that plans to inoculate 16 million people during phase two remained on track.

"After that, after October of course, everybody else who has not been vaccinated will have to come in, starting with those who will be in congregate settings and risk and so on."

The electronic vaccination data system went live on Friday, 16 April, allowing elderly South Africans to register to get their COVID-19 vaccinated when the second phase of the roll-out program starts.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is on a countrywide tour to assess the readiness of provinces for the mass vaccination campaign.

Here re the vaccination centres in Gauteng:

Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital
26 Chris Hani Rd, Diepkloof 319-Iq, Johannesburg, 1864

Steve Biko Academic Hospital
Steve Biko and, Malan St, Capital Park, Pretoria

Ahmed Kathrada Private Hospital
K43 Klipspruit West Lenasia, Soweto, 1821

Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
5 Jubilee Rd, Parktown, Johannesburg, 2196

Dr George Mukhari Hospital
3111 Setlogelo Drive, Ga-Rankuwa Unit 2, Ga-Rankuwa, 0208

Netcare Milpark Hospital
9 Guild Road, Parktown West, Johannesburg, 2193

