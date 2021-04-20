Find your closest COVID-19 site in the Western Cape

The Western Cape said it was gearing up for its biggest mass vaccination campaign with plans to inoculate between 30,000 and 40,000 people per day.

CAPE TOWN — The Department of Health said it was preparing to vaccinate 5.5 million people over the age of 60 by October.

The official South African COVID-19 Vaccination Programme Registration Portal was launched on Friday, 16 April.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is on a countrywide tour to assess the readiness of provinces for the mass vaccination campaign.

[WATCH] We have just arrived at our vaccination centre with @DrZweliMkhize pic.twitter.com/hO3RtiCCAM Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) April 19, 2021

On Monday he was in the Western Cape visiting vaccine roll-out sites and assessing the readiness of the province for the next phase of the vaccine rollout.

The minister was joined by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo for a site inspection.

Phase two is said to commence from mid-May to the end of October.

Showing National Health Minister @DrZweliMkhize our vaccination centre and doing a walk-through to showcase what the rotation process for vaccinations will entail, as well as our measures to ensure that the process is conducted efficiently. pic.twitter.com/0BwwlR7pcS Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) April 19, 2021

Below are the Western Cape vaccination sites:

Groote Schuur Hospital

Groote Schuur Hospital, Main Road, Observatory, 7935

Tygerberg Hospital

Francie Van Zijl Dr, Avenue, Cape Town, 7505

Khayelitsha District Hospital

Cnr Walter Sisulu & Steve Biko Road, Khayelitsha, Cape Town, 7784

Mitchells Plain hospital

8 A Z Berman Dr, Lentegeur, Cape Town, 7785

Gatesville Melomed

Clinic St, Gatesville, Cape Town, 7764

George Hospital

King George Park Corner of Davidson andLangenhoven Road, Heatherlands, George, 6530

Karl Bremmer Hospital

Frans Conradie Dr, Bellville West, Cape Town

Paarl Hospital

Corner of Hospital and Bergriver Boulevard, Paarl, 7646

Worcester Hospital

Murray Street, Worcester, 6849

