Bonnievale man gets 25 years in prison for killing his baby

The Western Cape High Court handed down Ashwynne Kortjie's sentence on Monday after entering into a plea and sentencing agreement.

CAPE TOWN - A Bonnievale man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of his four-month-old daughter.

Little Ashmee-Lee Stallenberg was left in her father's care; the child's parents were no longer together at the time.

They had agreed the accused would care for the little girl every alternate week.

On the morning of 20 November 2019, the baby started crying and continued to do so despite her father's efforts to calm her down. The court heard Kortjie pushed on Ashmee-Lee's ribs while she was lying on a bed. He then grabbed the baby by her arm, breaking it.

She continued crying in pain and Kortjie tried to calm her down by feeding her. When this didn't help, he hit her twice on the chest with his fists.

The man, 20-years-old at the time, became frightened when the baby stopped crying and closed her eyes. He then rushed to his neighbour looking for help. But the baby had already died.

