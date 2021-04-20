Bail bid for Limpopo teen arrested for assaulting Lufuno Mavhunga postponed

The teenager was arrested last week not long after a video of her assaulting Mavhunga at the Mbilwi Secondary School in Thohoyandou emerged and was shared widely online.

JOHANNESBURG - The bail application of a 14-year-old Limpopo girl who was arrested for assaulting fellow pupil Lufuno Mavhunga has been rolled over to Thursday to allow the court to appoint a new presiding officer.

The teenager was arrested last week not long after a video of her assaulting Mavhunga at the Mbilwi Secondary School in Thohoyandou emerged and was shared widely online.

The incident resulted in the 15-year-old Mavhunga taking her own life, sparking outrage and re-igniting debate about bullying in schools.

The 14-year-old girl was expected to make her second court appearance on Tuesday, however, the Thoyoyandou Children’s Magistrates Court could not proceed with the bail application.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi explained: “At the stage, the matter shall be held by a mutual chair to ensure there is a mutual balance in the interest of the State and the interest of the child. The previous magistrate knows the facts of the preliminary inquiry.”

Meanwhile, the teenager’s lawyer Kagiso Muthivhithivhi said he was disappointed that the matter had been delayed.

“This is the first time she has been removed and placed somewhere where she is not in the comfort of her mother, her family, her siblings.”

Bail proceedings have been postponed to later this week and the accused is being kept at a youth centre.

