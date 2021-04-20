Authorities mount legal action as Alex creche refuses to close

Earlier this month, the facility was given a 10-day notice by the Gauteng Social Development Department to close its doors after determining that it was not registered.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Social Development has on Monday gone to court to force an illegal Alexandra creche where a toddler was burned with boiling water to shut down immediately.

Earlier this month, the facility was given a 10-day notice by the Gauteng Department of Social Development to close its doors after determining that it was not registered.

The creche is now disputing that it's been operating illegally.

WATCH: Crèche teacher accused of burning toddler with hot water

A two-year-old boy was burnt with hot water there in January after he soiled himself. One of the teachers is now facing an attempted murder charge in the Alexandra Magistrates Court.

The department is now taking the legal route to force the early childhood development centre to close its doors, which it refuses to do.

Spokesperson Feziwe Ndwayana insisted the daycare facility was not registered and not fit to operate.

“The staff of the ECD are not vetted against the child protection register, which puts the lives of children at risk, and the inadequate child staff ratio, putting the children at risk due to inadequate staff to look after children.”

The department has not yet pressed any charges against the principal for non-compliance and said this would form part of law enforcement’s investigation into the matter.

The teacher accused of pouring water over the Alexandra boy will be back in the Alexandra Magistrates Court on 13 May.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.