As wind subsides, firefighters hope to bring Table Mountain fire under control

CAPE TOWN - The wind has subsided in Cape Town, bringing much-needed respite for exhausted firefighters who've been struggling since Sunday to bring a raging fire on Table Mountain's slopes under control.

The blaze started on Sunday. As it spread rapidly, thousands of people had to flee their homes. The inferno gutted several buildings at the University of Cape Town (UCT), as well as a government minister's Newland's home.

It also damaged part of the Rhodes Memorial restaurant and the historic Mostert Mill along the M3. Four firefighters were injured.

Four fire trucks stand parked in front of the entrance to the Jagger Library. The building is probably the biggest loss to the university, which housed invaluable collections.

Firefighters were inside the building as they monitored for flare ups.

Building inspectors carried out four wooden chairs from the damaged building and the entrance was filled with water.

The usually bustling campus was now a ghost town.

UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng said that it did not seem like operations at the institution would commence this week.

"You know, it won't be this week, that much I can say. We had hoped that it would be but it won't. The mid-term break was supposed to start on the 2nd of May, so it's almost a week before then so we're still meeting with the student leaders."

Meanwhile, Table Mountain National Parks' fire manager, Philip Prins, said that they were hoping for better weather conditions to make firefighting efforts easier.

"This fire is not going to take one or two days, its going to take much longer. Hopefully, we can get containment very soon but to put it out completely, that's going to take more than a week."

