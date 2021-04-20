Analysts see a bleak future for Bonginkosi Madikizela within the DA

He's already stepped down as the party's Western Cape leader after admitting he did not complete a Bcom degree, as stated on his CV.

CAPE TOWN - Political analysts are on Tuesday struggling to see a future for Bonginkosi Madikizela within the Democratic Alliance (DA).

That expose, first reported in the Daily Maverick, led to his suspension as transport MEC and two investigations.

Political analysts say the next two weeks would be difficult for Madikizela.

Ralph Mathekga said it did not look good for the DA big wig.

“Being a member of the party that prides itself in upstanding leaders, unfortunately, this might just be the end of the road for him in the DA.”

Surusha Naidoo will not be surprised if Madikizela resigns and leaves the party.

“The party does seem to be moving in a particular direction around race and is bringing in a younger generation of white leadership into the party.”

At a media briefing over the weekend, Madikizela did not indicate any plans to leave the official opposition and governing party in the Western Cape.

