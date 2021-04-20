Alex creche where toddler burned with boiling water still operating - Dept

Earlier this month, the Gauteng Social Development Department gave the early childhood development centre 10 days to stop operating. That deadline was on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Social Development Department has confirmed that the Alexandra creche where a toddler was burned with boiling water was still operating despite not being registered.

The creche said that it was now challenging the decision.

Department spokesperson Feziwe Ndwayana: "The department hasn't charged the principal, however, the matter is part of a criminal investigation and the law will take its course in as far as each person's role in the incident. The parents of the toddler concerned have sought legal recourse against the principal and the practitioner responsible is being investigated."

The teacher accused of pouring boiling water on the two-year-old boy's legs after he soiled himself will return to the Alexandra Magistrates Court next month, where she's facing an attempted murder charge.

