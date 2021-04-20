Acting chief in eZilongweni kidnapped at gunpoint

Police have now launched a search for 60-year-old Ibambabukhosi Ngcobo who leads the Qiniselani Manyuswa Traditional Council under the Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality in the Ugu District.

DURBAN - An acting chief in eZingolweni in KwaZulu-Natal has been kidnapped at gunpoint.



Police have now launched a search for 60-year-old Ibambabukhosi Ngcobo who leads the Qiniselani Manyuswa Traditional Council under the Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality in the Ugu District.

Ngcobo was snatched on Monday night by unknown men.

KZN MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Sipho Hlomuka has called for Ngcobo's immediate release.

His spokesperson Senzo Mzila said: “MEC Hlomuka has expressed his concerns and called on the community to come forward with any information that may insist in ensuring the safe return of Ibamba and bring to books those responsible for the kidnapping.”

