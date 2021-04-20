9 people treated for smoke inhalation, 6 firefighters injured in CT fire

In total, 11 structures were damaged or destroyed over the past three days.

CAPE TOWN - Nine people have had to be hospitalised due to smoke inhalation and six firefighters have been injured in the line of duty.

In total, 11 structures were damaged or destroyed over the past three days.

Local Government and Environmental Affairs MEC spokesperson James-Brent Styan on Tuesday said: “The main priority right now remain extinguishing the fire lines then over the next few days, we’ll dampen down the affected areas and monitor for flare ups until we’re 100% sure that the fire is completely out.”

READ: Cape Town residents evacuated from fire-threatened homes now allowed to return

At the same time, the City of Cape Town is counting the cost of the devastating Table Mountain fire, as firefighters welcome better weather conditions.

Disaster Risk Management is coordinating joint damage assessments before initiating repairs to roadways and other infrastructure. Fire debris also has to be cleared.

#CapeTownFire Fresh crews of firefighters clocked in at 9am for another long day of working to protect citizens. LP pic.twitter.com/37OiLqEZZg EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 20, 2021

#CapeTownFire Many of them have been at it for more than 24 hours. LP pic.twitter.com/nV73Yh2O5d EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 20, 2021

Disaster Risk spokesperson Charlotte Powell said: “The electricity department has advised that no major damage has occurred to the medium voltage infrastructure, however, some lines at affected buildings have been damaged. The environmental service is doing ongoing water sampling at the to ensure that any ash from the fire does not affect the water quality.”

The public have been thanked for their kind assistance. The donations are for all emergency service workers and UCT students. LP pic.twitter.com/YhYAX0AK5T EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 20, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.