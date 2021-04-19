Zondo says commission not intimidated after bullet found in office, burglary

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that he hoped that law enforcement agencies could get to the bottom of both incidents.

CAPE TOWN - We will not be intimidated. That's the message from state capture inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo after a bullet was found in one of the commission’s offices last week.

There was also a break-in at the Johannesburg offices at the weekend where a computer was stolen.

Zondo on Monday morning addressed the two incidents before the first witness took the stand.

The first incident took place before the weekend’s burglary where a computer and a monitor were stolen.

Zondo said that commission officials worked too hard to be intimidated: “We just want to say that if anybody is trying to intimidate the commission, they must know that the commission will not be intimidated.”

Zondo said that he hoped that law enforcement agencies could get to the bottom of both incidents.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.