Weather Watch: Cape Town set for clear skies, warm weather on Tuesday
Some rain can be expected in KZN on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG – A warm Tuesday is in store for the Western Cape with temperatures peaking at 36°C in some areas.
WESTERN CAPE:
Cape Town’s temperatures will peak at 29°C while Beaufort West can expert thundershowers and maximum temperatures of 27°C.
GAUTENG:
Partly cloudy weather conditions can be expected in Vereeniging with temperatures peaking at 23°C while Johannesburg’s temperatures will peak at a mild 22°C.
KWAZULU-NATAL:
Some rain can be expected in Durban with temperatures will peak at 23°C; Newcastle can expect a maximum of 21°C.
