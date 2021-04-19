Weather Watch: Cape Town set for clear skies, warm weather on Tuesday

Some rain can be expected in KZN on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG – A warm Tuesday is in store for the Western Cape with temperatures peaking at 36°C in some areas.

WESTERN CAPE:

Cape Town’s temperatures will peak at 29°C while Beaufort West can expert thundershowers and maximum temperatures of 27°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 20.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/2hbG5zDVys SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 19, 2021

GAUTENG:

Partly cloudy weather conditions can be expected in Vereeniging with temperatures peaking at 23°C while Johannesburg’s temperatures will peak at a mild 22°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 20.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/bvGx2C4IjK SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 19, 2021

KWAZULU-NATAL:

Some rain can be expected in Durban with temperatures will peak at 23°C; Newcastle can expect a maximum of 21°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 20.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/79MprdiJPi SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 19, 2021

