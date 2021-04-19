WC engineer-turned-maths-teacher on a mission to get pupils to choose pure maths

Ashley Dudley, who is a qualified civil engineer, said he couldn't sit back and do nothing when people struggled with maths.

CAPE TOWN - An engineer turned mathematics teacher is on a mission to get all high school pupils in the Western Cape to choose pure mathematics.

Ashley Dudley, who is a qualified civil engineer, said that he could not sit back and do nothing when people struggled with maths.

Dudley believes that everyone has the potential to be good at maths.

"I am for the fact that we need to get our kids to partake in maths and seeing that maths is not a subject to fear but a subject to love."

Ashley is on a mission to get all pupils in the Western Cape to choose maths post-grade 9.

"It's a subject to have fun, I know it's difficult for some people but I always believe it's not how smart you are but it is how hard you work."

He said that young people often gave up and decided not to choose maths in grade 10. He urged young people to go for extra classes when they struggled with the subject.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.