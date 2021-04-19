WATCH LIVE: Gwede Mantashe returns to Zondo Inquiry

Go

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister and African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Gwede Mantashe is back at the state capture inquiry on Monday.

African National Congress chairperson Gwede Mantashe testified at the state capture commission on 19 April 2021. Picture: YouTube screengrab/SABC.
JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources and Energy Minister and African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Gwede Mantashe is back at the state capture inquiry on Monday.

During his appearance last week, he told the state capture commission that the ANC's integrity committee recommended that former President Jacob Zuma step down a full five years before his removal from office because of reports of the influence of the Guptas.

