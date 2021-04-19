dMineral Resources and Energy Minister and African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Gwede Mantashe is back at the state capture inquiry on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources and Energy Minister and African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Gwede Mantashe is back at the state capture inquiry on Monday.

During his appearance last week, he told the state capture commission that the ANC's integrity committee recommended that former President Jacob Zuma step down a full five years before his removal from office because of reports of the influence of the Guptas.

WATCH LIVE: Gwede Mantashe returns to Zondo Inquiry