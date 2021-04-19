Police monitoring taxi driver protest in Soweto

Taxis are barricading the road on Klipspruit Valley near the N17 Soweto highway.

JOHANNESBURG - Metro police officers are in Soweto on Monday morning where taxi drivers are staging a protest.

It’s not yet clear what sparked the demonstration.

“Taxi drivers are protesting at the moment along Klipspruit Valley Road by Khumalo Street in Orlando West Soweto. Motorists are advised to use Chris Hani Road or to drive through Meadowlands as an alternative route as officers are assisting with the diverting of traffic,” said JMPD's Wayne Minaar.

