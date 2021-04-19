Table Mountain fire has been contained - officials

More than 150 firefighters, more volunteers and over 30 firefighting appliances remain on the ground to monitor flare ups.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Despite windy conditions, the Table Mountain fire has been contained.

Aerial support has been grounded due to the windy conditions.

Officials held a media briefing at the Roeland Street Fire Station earlier on Monday.

The City of Cape Town’s Fire incident commander Arlene Wehr said windy conditions remained a major concern.

For this reason, all services will remain on high alert, as there’s still a strong possibility the situation could change.

Authorities say residents would be notified of any potential risk to property.

A suspect has been arrested for suspected arson, after he was caught lighting a fire on the slopes of Devil’s Peak on Sunday night.

Safety and security mayco member JP Smith said Metro Police officers accompanied a member of the public who questioned the suspect.

Meanwhile, more fearful Capetonians are evacuating without a call to do so by authorities.

Mandatory evacuations have taken place in the Vredehoek area.

However, authorities have not deemed it necessary in some nearby areas, like University Estate.

Still, many residents in those areas enveloped by a cloak of smoke are voluntarily packing their bags and leaving their homes.

Dylan Heneck has his essentials and said it was safer elsewhere: “I have a two-year-old cat that I would like to keep safe.”

Jamie Doman and his mother are rushing off to stay with family: “Our safety first, a house is a house but I am going to take my laptop, the car and our dog.”

UCT STUDENT SAFE

The University of Cape Town on Monday said affected students were safe and were being catered for.

Thousands of UCT students have had to be evacuated after the blaze spread to the campus and damaged several buildings on Sunday.

Four firefighters have been injured since the blaze sparked near Rhodes Memorial on Sunday.

UCT vice-chancellor professor Mamokgethi Phakeng assured parents and families that students were being looked after.

“My advice to parents is to not call them home; of course it is closer to the university break and if you call them home, that’s fine and they will come back after the break due to start next week. But usually, students don’t go home during the mid-term break because they want to catch up on work.”

