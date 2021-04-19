Suspended WC DA leader Madikizela unsure of continuing bid to become CT mayor

Democratic Alliance Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela was asked whether he will continue to run for mayor but couldn't give a direct answer.

CAPE TOWN - It's unclear whether Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela will continue to run for the mayoral candidate position in Cape Town.

This comes after he apologised for lying on his CV for claiming to have a BCom degree. He has since stepped down as leader of the party in the province.

#BonginkosiMadikizela says he decided to step down as DA WC leader for 14 days. He says he hasnt been suspended by the party. GLS pic.twitter.com/g2wTEqMFC6 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 18, 2021

Madikizela was asked whether he would continue to run for mayor but couldn't give a direct answer.

"So, I still have to make that determination, but I hate the fact that whatever decision I take one way or the other, these people are winning with their dirty tricks."

Madikizela will in the coming days appear before the DA's federal legal commission and the Western Cape premier's legal office.

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has also asked for the legislature's ethics committee to investigate.

