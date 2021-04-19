20°C / 22°C
Suspended WC DA leader Madikizela unsure of continuing bid to become CT mayor

Democratic Alliance Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela was asked whether he will continue to run for mayor but couldn't give a direct answer.

Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela broke his silence on 18 April 2021 after his suspension as provincial Transport MEC for falsely claiming to have a BCom degree on his CV. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/Eyewitness News
Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela broke his silence on 18 April 2021 after his suspension as provincial Transport MEC for falsely claiming to have a BCom degree on his CV. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/Eyewitness News
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - It's unclear whether Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela will continue to run for the mayoral candidate position in Cape Town.

This comes after he apologised for lying on his CV for claiming to have a BCom degree. He has since stepped down as leader of the party in the province.

READ
WC Premier Winde suspends MEC Madikizela over CV qualification claim
Madikizela breaks silence over suspension, falsification of his qualifications
Bonginkosi Madikizela: DA isn’t a racist party but there are racist people

Madikizela was asked whether he would continue to run for mayor but couldn't give a direct answer.

"So, I still have to make that determination, but I hate the fact that whatever decision I take one way or the other, these people are winning with their dirty tricks."

Madikizela will in the coming days appear before the DA's federal legal commission and the Western Cape premier's legal office.

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has also asked for the legislature's ethics committee to investigate.

