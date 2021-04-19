No faults with Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire hydrants during inspection - dept

A fire broke out at the facility in Parktown on Friday night, which damaged various sections of the parking lot, causing major structural damage.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department said that there were no faults reported with the fire hydrants at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital during the last inspection six months ago.

A fire broke out at the facility in Parktown on Friday night, which damaged various sections of the parking lot, causing major structural damage.

READ: Charlotte Maxeke hospital fire: patients relocated to neighbouring facilities

Firefighters battled the blaze until Saturday afternoon.

No injuries were reported, but the facility was evacuated.

"The last inspection on file for Charlotte Maxeke was done last year in 2020 between October and November. And when they did that inspection, the hydrants were in good working condition, so something probably could have happened between then and now," said Gauteng Health's Motalatale Modiba.

WATCH: Charlotte Maxeke Hospital shut down after fire

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.