Nehawu wants probe into Charlotte Maxeke Hospital safety measures after blaze

The hospital in Parktown has been temporarily shut down for a week after the blaze burnt throughout the night on Friday and into Saturday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Health workers union Nehawu wants to investigate the fire safety measures in place at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital after a devastating fire ripped through parts of the facility.

Nehawu was concerned that the hospital may not have had proper occupational safety measures in place.

The union's Clement Marule said that the public hospital, which plays a crucial role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, may have suffered serious structural damage.

"As a national union calling for an investigation from our side to check whether if the is any foul play so that we get to the bottom of this."

