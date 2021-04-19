Modise appears before Zondo to explain Parly’s response to state capture

Modise was questioned by the commission on Parliament's response to state capture and what it did to hold the executive to account.

CAPE TOWN - Parliamentary oversight was back before the state capture inquiry on Monday with National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise taking the stand for the first time.

She was questioned by the commission on Parliament's response to state capture and what it did to hold the executive to account.

Modise told the Zondo commission no committee had an excuse for not investigating and calling for witnesses and summonsing people in its oversight.

She said Parliament was more than just making laws and it was more important for MPs to police existing laws.

On state capture, Modise said Parliament really woke up to the fact after the Constitutional Court’s ruling on upgrades at former President Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead.

“After the allegations of state capture, it was important for us to begin focusing the committees and Parliament into pointedly being deliberate about following up on issues. And that is what we intend to intensify before this term of Parliament finishes.”

Modise has also acknowledged that politics do get in the way of MPs holding their colleagues in government into account.

WATCH: Modise appears before Zondo commission

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.