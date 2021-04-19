Mkhize satisfied with WC’s preparedness for vaccine rollout

He joined the province's Premier Alan Winde and Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo on Monday for a site inspection at one of the vaccine sites in the province.

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said he was happy with the Western Cape's preparedness for the vaccine rollout.

The Western Cape is gearing up for its biggest mass vaccination campaign with plans to inoculate between 30,000 and 40,000 people per day.

#VaccineRolloutSA Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize arriving at Lentegeur Hospital. GLS pic.twitter.com/kuiz0N4k3Z EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 19, 2021

Provincial head of health Dr Keith Cloete said: “At each of the sites, it will be a combination of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. So, this site for instance will have both of those vaccines. Pfizer will be two doses and J&J one dose.”

Mkhize said he was satisfied with the provincial plan: “I must say that I am happy with the plan. The plan is very well aligned with the national plan for national vaccination programme.”

The vaccine rollout is set to begin in earnest on 17 May and this phase will run until mid-October.

People older than 60 will be prioritised.

