Cause of fire at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital still being probed - dept

The fire broke out in a storage room just before midday on Friday and flared up later on.

JOHANNESBURG - Questions are still being asked on Monday about the cause of the fire at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg and why it flared up.

Fire investigation officers have taken over the scene.

No fatalities or injuries were reported but more than 700 patients have been moved to other provincial hospitals.

The investigation into the cause of the fire at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital is under way with experts on site.

On Saturday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced that no foul play had been detected.

The Department of Health’s Kwara Kekana said: “Currently, the site has been handed over to the sight and safety officer for the commencement of the investigation of the cause of the fire.”

With the hospital now closed for seven days, security guards have been stationed at the main entrance of the hospital to direct patients to other facilities.

Kekana also said bodies in the mortuary had been moved to another site: “All bodies at the hospital mortuary have been transported to the Sizwe Tropical Diseases Hospital in Edenvale.”

