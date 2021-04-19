Lindani Myeni’s family, friends desperate for answers over his murder

The 29-year-old was apparently confronted by at least three officers who allegedly failed to announce themselves and show their credentials before he was shot.

DURBAN - The family and friends of former rugby player Lindani Myeni on Monday said they were desperate for answers after he was shot dead by the Hawaii police last week.

The 29-year-old was apparently confronted by at least three officers who allegedly failed to announce themselves and show their credentials before he was shot.

The Hawaii Police Department’s claimed Myeni acted violently after a female complainant called for their intervention in a bid to get Myeni out of her property.

Myeni's former coach and friend Junior Makhoba said the Hawaii Police Department's statement was not convincing.

“We have seen the video where he is fighting with the police and well again, it’s just one side of the story. Lindani wasn’t a violent person at all.”

Myeni's aunt, Nonhlanhla, said their family was particularly saddened because only the side of the police was currently known about the matter.

“As the family, it hurts us deeply with how everything is unfolding. So, the way the American police are engaging on this, we are really not happy.”

Myeni, a prince by title, is survived by his wife and their two children.

