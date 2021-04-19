Life Esidimeni formal inquest to begin in July, NPA announces

The date was finalised on Monday following a meeting with Judge Mmonoa Teffo, the NPA and representatives of the affected families.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has announced a formal inquest hearing into the Life Esidimeni tragedy will begin in July in the High Court in Pretoria.

The date was finalised on Monday following a meeting with Judge Mmonoa Teffo, the NPA and representatives of the affected families.

One hundred and forty-four mentally ill patients died after being moved from Life Esidimeni facilities to unregistered NGOs in 2016.

The families hope the inquest will lead to criminal prosecutions.

The NPA's Lumka Mahanjana said: “It will start on 19 July 2021. This was determined in a meeting held earlier today by Judge Teffo, the National Prosecuting Authority and the different representatives from families and NGOs.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.