Ex-Health MEC Masuku to take his appeal to ANC at national level

The provincial disciplinary committee found Masuku guilty of bringing the ANC into disrepute over his department's personal protective equipment tender saga which saw him being axed from his job.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku on Monday said he would now take his appeal to the African National Congress (ANC) at national level.

The provincial disciplinary committee found Masuku guilty of bringing the ANC into disrepute over his department's personal protective equipment tender saga, which saw him being axed from his job.

Masuku and presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko were hauled before a disciplinary committee after his department awarded her late husband Madzikane Diko a multimillion-rand tender.

Speaking on Radio702 on Monday, the former MEC said he was appealing the outcome: “After I looked at the verdict, there are some things that are procedural that need to be sorted out by the national disciplinary committee.”

LISTEN: In conversation with Bandile Masuku

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.