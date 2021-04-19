Lungisa hints at appeal of ruling ordering him pay to R844k for assault damages

The court has ruled in favour of Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Ryno Kayser and Lungisa is ordered to pay him R844,000 in damages for assault.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa said that he would appeal the High Court judgement ordering him to pay a Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor for damages after he assaulted him.

This after he smashed a glass jug over Kayser's head during a heated council brawl in 2016.

Kayser welcome the judgement, saying that he had put his trust in the criminal justice system.

Reacting to the ruling, Lungisa said that he was still studying the judgement but hinted that he would appeal.

“We’ll make a follow-up, we will read the judgement. I think we will appeal that judgement."

He said that he does not have that amount of money.

“No, I don’t have it. What I own are only two cats. They can take one cat and then one cat will remain with my family."

Lungisa was sentenced to two years but only served two months. He was released as part of a special remission of sentence granted by president Cyril Ramaphosa in 2019.

